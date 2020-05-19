Advertising
Deliveroo expands Majestic Wine partnership for home delivery to 80 stores
The online delivery platform has struggled during the coronavirus crisis as restaurants closed their doors.
Deliveroo has boosted its partnership with Majestic Wine by rolling out 30-minute wine, spirits and champagne deliveries to 80 sites across the country.
The food delivery platform, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus lockdown after restaurants closed their doors, previously offered services from 30 Majestic stores.
It is the latest in a series of new link-ups for Deliveroo as bosses try to find ways to make money elsewhere, with major chains only just starting to resume delivery services.
The firms have created a list of 50 options for customers, with new locations in Nottingham, Reading, Bristol, Birmingham, Cheltenham and six new sites across London.
Bosses said the wines are specifically chosen for matching with food, with the public stuck at home and looking for a drink to enjoy with their meal.
Majestic added that prices on Deliveroo would be the same as in store. Companies on Deliveroo have been known to increase prices on the app for customers to cover the app costs.
With the weather improving, bosses predict that rose and Portuguese reds will be the home-delivery drinks of choice for Deliveroo customers.
The partnership follows the news that wine is now Britons’ favourite drink, narrowly beating beer and spirits in a large YouGov survey in August 2019.
Current best-sellers for Majestic’s Deliveroo customers during lockdown include the LB7 Portuguese red from Lisbon, as well Miraval rose – the wine famous for being owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
The range also includes Whispering Angel rose, Bread & Butter Chardonnay California, Rioja Reserva Marques de Riscal, Tattinger Bru Reserve NV Champagne, Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Champagne and Plantation Rum Barbados, and many others.
Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during Covid-19.
“The roll-out of Majestic Wine on Deliveroo across 80 sites in the UK is great news for our customers across the country, who can now enjoy an even wider choice of delicious wine, delivered in as little as under 30 minutes.”
Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer, said: “Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of Covid-19. We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible.”
It comes after Deliveroo announced plans to deliver Aldi groceries to homes in the UK for the first time, and launched services with Morrisons, Co-op and Marks & Spencer.
New stores added to Deliveroo:
Majestic Cardiff Bay
Majestic Southampton
Majestic Covent Garden
Majestic Sheffield
Majestic Aylesbury
Majestic Hale
Majestic Sale
Majestic Horsham
Majestic Derby
Majestic Fulham
Majestic Ealing
Majestic Bristol
Majestic Reading
Majestic Colchester
Majestic Nottingham
Majestic Kingston
Majestic Poole
Majestic Weybridge
Majestic Woking
Majestic Milton Keynes
Majestic Brentford Lock
Majestic Chester
Majestic Leamington
Majestic Esher
Majestic Northampton
Majestic Belgravia
Majestic Tunbridge Wells
Majestic Exeter
Majestic Leicester
Majestic Cheam
Majestic Basingstoke
Majestic Chelmsford
Majestic Cheltenham
Majestic Salisbury
Majestic Birmingham
Majestic Dundee
Majestic Vauxhall
Majestic Harrogate
Majestic Canterbury
Majestic Crawley
Majestic Glasgow
Majestic Worcester
Majestic Mere Green
Majestic Perth
Majestic Lincoln
Majestic Loughton
Majestic Wilmslow
Majestic St Albans
Majestic Finchley
Majestic Ipswich
Existing stores:
Majestic St John’s Wood
Majestic Guildford
Majestic Brighton
Majestic Islington
Majestic Clapham
Majestic Chiswick
Majestic Putney
Majestic Bath
Majestic Muswell Hill
Majestic Wimbledon
Majestic Docklands
Majestic Chislehurst
Majestic Shepherds Bush
Majestic Richmond
Majestic Oxford
Majestic Epsom
Majestic Dulwich
Majestic Sevenoaks
Majestic Battersea Queenstown Road
Majestic Mayfair
Majestic Windsor
Majestic York
Majestic Wanstead
Majestic Ruislip
Majestic Notting Hill Gate
Majestic Marylebone
Majestic Leith Walk
Majestic Cambridge
Majestic Edinburgh
Majestic Norwich
Majestic Leeds
Majestic Twickenham
