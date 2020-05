Deliveroo expands Majestic Wine partnership for home delivery to 80 stores

Deliveroo has boosted its partnership with Majestic Wine by rolling out 30-minute wine, spirits and champagne deliveries to 80 sites across the country.

The food delivery platform, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus lockdown after restaurants closed their doors, previously offered services from 30 Majestic stores.

It is the latest in a series of new link-ups for Deliveroo as bosses try to find ways to make money elsewhere, with major chains only just starting to resume delivery services.

The firms have created a list of 50 options for customers, with new locations in Nottingham, Reading, Bristol, Birmingham, Cheltenham and six new sites across London.

Bosses said the wines are specifically chosen for matching with food, with the public stuck at home and looking for a drink to enjoy with their meal.

Majestic added that prices on Deliveroo would be the same as in store. Companies on Deliveroo have been known to increase prices on the app for customers to cover the app costs.

With the weather improving, bosses predict that rose and Portuguese reds will be the home-delivery drinks of choice for Deliveroo customers.

The partnership with Majestic comes after Deliveroo launched services with M&S, the Co-op and Morrisons during the coronavirus pandemic (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)

Advertising

The partnership follows the news that wine is now Britons’ favourite drink, narrowly beating beer and spirits in a large YouGov survey in August 2019.

Current best-sellers for Majestic’s Deliveroo customers during lockdown include the LB7 Portuguese red from Lisbon, as well Miraval rose – the wine famous for being owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The range also includes Whispering Angel rose, Bread & Butter Chardonnay California, Rioja Reserva Marques de Riscal, Tattinger Bru Reserve NV Champagne, Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Champagne and Plantation Rum Barbados, and many others.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during Covid-19.

Advertising

“The roll-out of Majestic Wine on Deliveroo across 80 sites in the UK is great news for our customers across the country, who can now enjoy an even wider choice of delicious wine, delivered in as little as under 30 minutes.”

Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer, said: “Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of Covid-19. We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible.”

It comes after Deliveroo announced plans to deliver Aldi groceries to homes in the UK for the first time, and launched services with Morrisons, Co-op and Marks & Spencer.

New stores added to Deliveroo:

Majestic Cardiff Bay

Majestic Southampton

Majestic Covent Garden

Majestic Sheffield

Majestic Aylesbury

Majestic Hale

Majestic Sale

Majestic Horsham

Majestic Derby

Majestic Fulham

Majestic Ealing

Majestic Bristol

Majestic Reading

Majestic Colchester

Majestic Nottingham

Majestic Kingston

Majestic Poole

Majestic Weybridge

Majestic Woking

Majestic Milton Keynes

Majestic Brentford Lock

Majestic Chester

Majestic Leamington

Majestic Esher

Majestic Northampton

Majestic Belgravia

Majestic Tunbridge Wells

Majestic Exeter

Majestic Leicester

Majestic Cheam

Majestic Basingstoke

Majestic Chelmsford

Majestic Cheltenham

Majestic Salisbury

Majestic Birmingham

Majestic Dundee

Majestic Vauxhall

Majestic Harrogate

Majestic Canterbury

Majestic Crawley

Majestic Glasgow

Majestic Worcester

Majestic Mere Green

Majestic Perth

Majestic Lincoln

Majestic Loughton

Majestic Wilmslow

Majestic St Albans

Majestic Finchley

Majestic Ipswich

Existing stores:

Majestic St John’s Wood

Majestic Guildford

Majestic Brighton

Majestic Islington

Majestic Clapham

Majestic Chiswick

Majestic Putney

Majestic Bath

Majestic Muswell Hill

Majestic Wimbledon

Majestic Docklands

Majestic Chislehurst

Majestic Shepherds Bush

Majestic Richmond

Majestic Oxford

Majestic Epsom

Majestic Dulwich

Majestic Sevenoaks

Majestic Battersea Queenstown Road

Majestic Mayfair

Majestic Windsor

Majestic York

Majestic Wanstead

Majestic Ruislip

Majestic Notting Hill Gate

Majestic Marylebone

Majestic Leith Walk

Majestic Cambridge

Majestic Edinburgh

Majestic Norwich

Majestic Leeds

Majestic Twickenham