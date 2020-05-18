UK-US trade deal would benefit ‘workers, consumers and farmers’ – Truss

The UK and US hope trade talks can proceed at an “accelerated pace” to deliver a “comprehensive” deal, Liz Truss said after the first round of transatlantic negotiations.

The International Trade Secretary said both sides wanted a deal to deliver benefits for workers, consumers and farmers.

Critics have warned that striking a deal will require Britain to accept looser US food and environmental standards, as well as opening up the NHS to American firms – something the Government denies.

Ms Truss said that during the talks, conducted remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, “a number of areas showed particular progress”.

Negotiators “identified a mutually high ambition for services, investment and digital trade”, she said.

Today we are publishing the outcomes of the First Round of negotiations for the UK US FTA ???? which were positive and constructive. Details below?https://t.co/gIDfm41HiD — Liz Truss (@trussliz) May 18, 2020

“Both sides also set out a mutual commitment to creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic and to delivering benefits for workers, consumers and farmers.”

The negotiators will “quickly pursue” a standalone chapter covering small and medium-sized firms.

Advertising

The talks involved around 100 officials on each side covering almost 30 different areas.

Ms Truss and her counterpart, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, have agreed a second round of virtual talks will take place in the weeks of June 15 and 22.

“Both sides are hopeful that negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace,” Ms Truss said.