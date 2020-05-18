Advertising
In Pictures: Schools reconfigure classrooms to meet social-distancing guidelines
Teachers have been required to rethink before children return from lockdown.
Schools are changing layout and design in order to help meet the Government target of some pupils being able to return next month.
Kempsey Primary School in Worcester has been looking after children of essential workers and gives a glimpse of what the new standard will be like.
