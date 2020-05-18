In Pictures: Schools reconfigure classrooms to meet social-distancing guidelines

Schools are changing layout and design in order to help meet the Government target of some pupils being able to return next month.

Kempsey Primary School in Worcester has been looking after children of essential workers and gives a glimpse of what the new standard will be like.

Children abide by a traffic light system for social distancing when washing their hands (Jacob King/PA)

Hand-washing is part of the school’s protective regime (Jacob King/PA)

Children of essential workers socially distance whilst in lessons (Jacob King/PA)

Children sitting at social distance (Jacob King/PA)

Work is carried out in the reconfigured classroom (Jacob King/PA)

Teachers prepare meals for the local community as part of a food bank project (Jacob King/PA)

Tables are marked showing where children can sit during dinner time (Jacob King/PA)