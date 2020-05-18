Menu

In Pictures: Schools reconfigure classrooms to meet social-distancing guidelines

UK News | Published:

Teachers have been required to rethink before children return from lockdown.

Children of essential workers eat lunch in segregated positions (Jacob King/PA)

Schools are changing layout and design in order to help meet the Government target of some pupils being able to return next month.

Kempsey Primary School in Worcester has been looking after children of essential workers and gives a glimpse of what the new standard will be like.

Children abide by a traffic light system for social distancing when washing their hands at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester (Jacob King/PA)
Hand-washing is part of the school’s protective regime (Jacob King/PA)
Children of essential workers socially distance whilst in lessons (Jacob King/PA)
Children sitting at social distance (Jacob King/PA)
Work is carried out in the reconfigured classroom (Jacob King/PA)
Teachers prepare meals for the local community as part of a food bank project (Jacob King/PA)
Tables marked for eating
Tables are marked showing where children can sit during dinner time (Jacob King/PA)
Children eat lunch (Jacob King/PA)
