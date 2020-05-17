Dashcam footage sought in search for missing diplomat

Police searching for a diplomat who went missing while going for a jog have appealed for dashcam footage from roads where he was known to run.

Richard Morris has not been seen since he went jogging in his home village of Bentley near Farnham, Hampshire, on the morning of May 6.

The 52-year-old was the ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and November 2019 and accompanied the Duke of Sussex during his tour of the country in 2016.

Richard Morris went missing after going for a run from his Hampshire home (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Prior to that, he was head of the Pacific department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and has held senior diplomatic posts including in Australia and Mexico.

Hampshire police have asked drivers to check their dashcams if they were in the area between 10am and 5pm on May 6, particularly in Islington Road and Islington Lane, Station Road, Blacknest Road, The Street and Church Street.

A force spokesman said: “It is believed Richard, from Bentley, was running in the local area on May 6, and officers have been carrying out searches since then in locations he is known to go.”

The spokesman previously said: “His family are understandably concerned for his welfare.”

Richard is described as being white, about 6ft tall, with greying hair and a beard. He is also described as having a port birth mark on his face.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved top with a half zip, black shorts, and blue trainers.