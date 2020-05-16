Sir James Dyson richest in UK for first time

Inventor Sir James Dyson is the richest person in the UK for the first time, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Brexit-backing entrepreneur saw his wealth grow by £3.6 billion over the past year, climbing to £16.2 billion.

In February, it was expected the number of billionaires would rise to nearly 160, but it fell by four to 147 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the Sunday Times said.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was also on the list (Martin Rickett/PA).

A record 25 female billionaires make the list, which also shows the overall wealth of the 1,000 richest people in the UK is down by £29 billion on last year.

The top 10 for 2020 are:

– Sir James Dyson and family, household goods and technology, £16.2 billion.

– Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family, industry and finance, £16 billion.

– David and Simon Reuben, property and internet, £16 billion.

– Sir Leonard Blavatnik, investment, music and media, £15.78 billion.

– Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos chemical giant, £12.15 billion.

– Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, inheritance and investment, £12.1 billion.

– Alisher Usmanov, mining and investment, £11.68 billion.

– Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family, retail, £10.53 billion

– Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho, inheritance, brewing and banking, £10.3 billion.

– The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family, property, £10.29 billion.

Rich List 2020: The coronavirus pandemic has wiped £54bn from the wealth of Britain’s super-rich in the past two months, the Sunday Times Rich List reveals today Discover the full list, extended profiles, graphics, facts and figures on our website nowhttps://t.co/MggSQGS4pc pic.twitter.com/OAeBhCSq9O — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) May 16, 2020

List compiler Robert Watts said: “Ever since the financial crisis of 2008-9, Britain’s wealthiest people have become richer and richer.

“Covid-19 has called time on their golden period. This year’s rich list paints a picture of Britain on the brink of calamity – two months after lockdown and already billions of pounds have been wiped out.

“You may not like the super-rich, but it is hard to deny that our economy will need the jobs they create and the taxes they and their companies pay if we are to escape a prolonged recession that causes further misery to millions.”

The full list covering the wealthiest 1,000 people in the UK will be published on Sunday in a 136-page edition of The Sunday Times Magazine.