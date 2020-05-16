Menu

In Pictures: Day-trippers head to beauty spots despite bid to deter them

Meanwhile in London there were protests against lockdown measures.

St Maryâs Island in Whitley Bay

People were urged to “think carefully” before visiting national parks and beaches on the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in England.

Police forces, tourist boards and park authorities across the country urged caution after the Met Office forecast sunny conditions.

Police stopped vehicles on the A23 between London and Brighton near Patcham (Yui Mok/PA)
Police talk to motorists near Brighton about the reason for their journeys (Yui Mok/PA)
It was not the usual welcome visitors receive to the resort (Yui Mok/PA)
Scenes on Brighton beach
Scenes on Brighton beach (Yui Mok/PA)
Brighton beach
Luckily not everything was off-limits… (Yui Mok/PA)
Police talk to people on the sea front
Police talk to people on the sea front (Yui Mok/PA)

In the North East, St Mary’s Island in Whitley Bay was closed off
In the North East, St Mary’s Island in Whitley Bay was closed off to the public (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Whitley Bay
The message to tourists was clear (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People on the beach at Whitley Bay
But people were able to enjoy the beach at Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People on the beach at Southsea, Hampshire
There were similar scenes on Southsea beach in Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Protests in Hyde Park
Meanwhile, protesters against measures to tackle coronavirus descended on London’s Hyde Park (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Police talk to protesters in Hyde Park
Police kept a close eye on the protesters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Officers on patrol in Hyde Park (
Officers on patrol in the park (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People also visited Hyde Park to exercise and relax
People also visited Hyde Park to exercise and relax, in line with the new rules (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
