In Pictures: Day-trippers head to beauty spots despite bid to deter them
Meanwhile in London there were protests against lockdown measures.
People were urged to “think carefully” before visiting national parks and beaches on the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in England.
Police forces, tourist boards and park authorities across the country urged caution after the Met Office forecast sunny conditions.
