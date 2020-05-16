Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by 41

The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen to 2,094, according to the latest Health Protection Scotland figures, up by 41 on the day before.

The statistics, announced daily, also show that 14,447 people have now tested positive for the virus north of the border, up by 187, however the true figure is expected to be higher.

Weekly figures released on Wednesday from National Records of Scotland show that 3,213 deaths have been recorded with suspected or probable coronavirus listed in the death certificate.

As of 2pm today 85,604 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 71,157 confirmed negative14,447 positive 2,094 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrC7f5XHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArSHI2#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/mKgbYVGB59 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 16, 2020

As of May 15, there are 59 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in intensive care in Scotland, down from 71 on Friday

There were 1,011 people in Scottish hospitals with confirmed Covid-19, including those in intensive care, and a further 405 where it was suspected – a total decrease of 33 on Friday’s numbers.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most confirmed coronavirus cases, with 3,707, followed by Lothian (2,539), Lanarkshire (1,812) and Tayside (1,582).

The latest figures also show that there are 5,069 cumulative cases of suspected Covid-19 in care homes, an increase of 94 suspected cases on the previous day.

A total of 45% of adult care homes are dealing with a current case of the virus.

Lockdown measures in Scotland, where the R number is believed to be higher than the rest of the UK, remain in place, with the only change being to allow people to exercise outside more often.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to outline minor changes to the measures next week.