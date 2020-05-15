Most care home residents with Covid-19 die in their care home, new data shows

The majority of care home residents with Covid-19 die in their care home, with just over one in four dying in hospital, new analysis shows.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that just over one in four of all deaths of care home residents in England and Wales between March 2 and May 1 involved Covid-19.

Some 45,899 care home residents died during this period, of which 12,526 (27%) were deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

From these 12,526 coronavirus deaths, 9,039 (72%) occurred within a care home.

(PA Graphics)

A further 3,444 (27%) occurred at hospital.

The ONS also found that Covid-19 was the leading cause of death for male care home residents in England and Wales during the period, accounting for 30.3% of deaths.

Covid-19 was the second leading cause of death in female care home residents, after dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, accounting for 23.5% of deaths.

Advertising

Of all hospital deaths involving Covid-19 during this period, 14.6% were accounted for by care home residents.

Meanwhile, 11% of care home resident deaths in England and Wales involving Covid-19 were people who had no pre-existing health condition.

The remaining 89% had at least one underlying health issue, with the most common main condition being dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

This related to 5,115 deaths (42.5% of all deaths involving Covid-19).

Advertising

Other conditions included ischaemic heart diseases (the main pre-existing condition in 5.5% of Covid-19 deaths), chronic lower respiratory diseases (5.4%) and flu and pneumonia (4.9%).

(PA Graphics)

Since March, there has been an increase both in deaths involving Covid-19 and those not involving Covid-19 among care home residents, the ONS data also showed.

Some 73,180 deaths occurred among care home residents in England and Wales up to May 1 this year (and registered up to May 9) – 23,136 more than the same period last year.

Some 12,526 of these “excess deaths” mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Separate figures released by the ONS show that, of the 33,841 deaths involving Covid-19 that occurred in England and Wales between March 1 and April 30, 6,887 (20.4%) had dementia and Alzheimer’s disease as the main pre-existing health condition.

This was followed by ischaemic heart diseases (3,647 Covid-19 deaths or 10.8% of the total) , and flu and pneumonia (3,581 deaths, or 10.6%).

Diabetes was the most common main pre-existing condition in 1,223 deaths (3.6% of the total), and obesity was the most common condition in 282 deaths (0.8%).

Dementia and Alzheimer disease was the most common "main pre-existing condition" found among deaths involving #COVID19 and was involved in 6,887 deaths (20.4% of all deaths involving COVID-19) https://t.co/s356putgKm pic.twitter.com/3SDrDzzthH — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 15, 2020

Overall, 30,577 of the 33,841 deaths (90.4%) had at least one pre-existing condition, while 3,264 (9.6%) had none.

The ONS also looked at all pre-existing health conditions on death certificates, not just the main condition.

Here, the most common pre-existing condition was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (mentioned in 8,577 deaths), followed by flu and pneumonia (7,225 deaths), diabetes (7,090 deaths) and hypertensive diseases (6,404 deaths).

Obesity was mentioned in 411 deaths.

Some 7,376 deaths mentioned “symptoms signs and ill-defined conditions”, which the ONS said is mostly deaths with a classification code for “old age”.