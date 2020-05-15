Menu

How many lockdown fines have been issued in your area?

Published:

Met Police recorded the highest number of fines, followed by Thames Valley Police and North Yorkshire.

A police car at Bournemouth beach

Here are the total number of fines issued by police forces in England between March 27 and May 11 for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws:

– Avon and Somerset: 300

– Bedfordshire: 292

– British Transport Police (BTP): 307

– Cambridgeshire: 120

– Cheshire: 166

– City of London: 64

– Cleveland: 280

– Cumbria: 269

– Derbyshire: 219

– Devon and Cornwall: 799

– Dorset: 383

– Durham: 137

– Essex: 165

– Gloucestershire: 238

– Greater Manchester: 263

– Hampshire: 244

– Hertfordshire: 243

– Humberside: 103

– Kent: 117

– Lancashire: 736

– Leicestershire: 334

– Lincolnshire: 194

– Merseyside: 438

– Metropolitan: 906

– MoD Police: 27

– Norfolk: 320

– North Yorkshire: 843

– Northamptonshire: 347

– Northumbria: 206

– Nottinghamshire: 158

– South Yorkshire: 356

– Staffordshire: 52

– Suffolk: 246

– Surrey: 539

– Sussex: 655

– Thames Valley: 866

– Warwickshire: 31

– West Mercia: 150

– West Midlands: 405

– West Yorkshire: 758

– Wiltshire: 169

Total: 13,445

Number of fines issued by police forces in Wales in the same timeframe:

– BTP: 11

– Dyfed-Powys: 417

– Gwent: 71

– North Wales: 143

– South Wales: 157

Total: 799

