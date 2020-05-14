Woman warned she faces spell in prison for spitting at emergency workers

A 42-year-old woman who spat in the face of a nurse and two police officers while claiming to have Covid-19 has been warned she faces more than a year in prison, according to police.

Sarah Clarkson-Rose, unemployed, of New Barn Lane, Ridgewood near Uckfield, East Sussex, pleaded guilty on Wednesday at Brighton Magistrates’ Court to assaulting two Pcs and an A&E nurse.

District Judge Amanda Kelly remanded her in custody to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 10 after telling the defendant that the offence deserved a longer period in custody than 12 months, according to Sussex police.

Sarah Clarkson-Rose (Sussex Police/PA)

The attack on the first Pc happened when the 42-year-old was arrested on May 11 on suspicion of criminal damage to furniture during a domestic incident.

A force spokesman said: “Overnight she claimed to be feeling unwell in her police cell but on being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital spat repeatedly in the faces of both the nurse who was trying to help her and another Pc who was escorting her and was also trying to help.

“All three emergency workers were unhurt, continued on duty, and have shown no symptoms of coronavirus.

“They will however be tested for the virus.

“It turned out that the woman needed no medical treatment and she was returned to police custody.”

Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “This was an appalling series of deliberate attacks on three public servants doing their duty to help keep the public safe.

“We are glad that the court took these offences seriously, because of the flagrant disregard with which this woman treated three workers on the front line in protecting the community at this crucial time.”