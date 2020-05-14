Royal family praises pharmacists for tireless work

The royal family has thanked pharmacists for “working tirelessly to keep people healthy and safe”.

A message posted on the monarchy’s Twitter account paid tribute to the profession’s commitment to supporting local communities despite the “huge pressure” of the coronavirus outbreak.

? This #ThankfulThursday, we are paying tribute to pharmacists and pharmacies everywhere, who are working tirelessly to keep people healthy and safe, whilst under huge pressure. To all the pharmacies that are relied on by their local communities – thank you! ⭐️ #PharmacyHeroes https://t.co/Xxkl4eJgzH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 14, 2020

The Queen is patron of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, which has been working to provide clinical guidance on the Covid-19 disease and wellbeing advice for those on the front line.

The society has also joined the Hestia charity’s UK Says No More campaign to create safe spaces in consultation rooms where domestic abuse survivors can contact support services.

The royal family’s message added: “Whether you are working in community or hospital pharmacy, or helping pharmacies in another way, we say a huge thank you.”

Earlier in the week, the royals teamed up to pay tribute to nurses around the world to mark International Nurses Day.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex were among the Windsors who played their part in the unprecedented mass of royal phone calls, messages and video chats to nurses across the globe as they heralded the healthcare profession’s “incredible work”.