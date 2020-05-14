Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby in Newbury, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman after the death of one-month-old Colby Lawton.

Officers were called to an address in Fountain Gardens, Ashridge Court, by South Central Ambulance Service at 1.50am on Saturday following reports that the baby boy, born on April 10, was in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to hospital for treatment but later died, and a post-mortem carried out on Wednesday did not ascertain the cause of death.

*MURDER INVESTIGATION* We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on Saturday. More details here: https://t.co/mnIYM4YJoF pic.twitter.com/mb1LhahOUj — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) May 14, 2020

Thames Valley Police Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik said: “This is a tragic and distressing incident and I understand that this news will cause a great deal of concern and upset in the community.

“I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 43200136471, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.