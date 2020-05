Boris Johnson was accompanied by partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street in the weekly clap for carers.

They joined thousands of people across the UK in applauding at 8pm to show appreciation for the frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus.

Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds pay tribute in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

People in Margate, Kent join in the applause (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

NHS staff gather in a doorway at the Aintree University Hospital in Fazakerley, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

NHS staff outside King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

NHS staff outside the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Neighbours Seamus O’Sullivan, playing his accordion, and Ian Taylor, playing his guitar, in their street in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A band plays outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

An NHS worker outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel (Yui Mok/PA)

NHS staff outside the Nightingale Hospital in south Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)