Emergency medic dies after testing positive for Covid-19

A “highly respected” ambulance paramedic and hospital emergency medic has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Peter Hart, who worked in the emergency department at East Surrey Hospital as well as for South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb), died on his 52nd birthday on May 12.

Peter Hart (Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust/PA)

He worked in the emergency department at East Surrey Hospital for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust as well as doing shifts for the ambulance service.

He also volunteered by carrying out visits with his pet therapy dog to provide companionship for patients at the Redhill hospital.

Michael Wilson, chief executive of Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “I was privileged to have known Peter for 10 years and proud to call him a friend and a colleague.

“He was such a lovely man, whose priority was always the care of our patients and this would shine through whenever we spoke.

“All of our thoughts are with Peter’s family; we are in touch with them to offer our condolences and support.”

Advertising

Jo Crerar, South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust’s operating unit manager for Gatwick and Redhill, said: “Peter was a highly respected paramedic who continued to serve his community working additional bank shifts for SECAmb after joining East Surrey Hospital in 2017.

“Peter joined SECAmb in 2006 as an emergency care assistant and progress his career through ambulance technician, paramedic, clinical team leader before qualifying as a paramedic practitioner.

“I know that he will be very much missed by his colleagues and friends alike. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew Peter at this sad and difficult time.”

Advertising

Mr Hart’s family said in a statement: “Pete has touched so many people’s lives, spreading his joy and kindness wherever he went.

“An amazing husband and dad. Nothing will ever bring him back to us, though the overwhelming love and support from family, friends and the local community has given us such comfort.

“We are in awe of the tireless efforts of all NHS workers currently battling this evil virus.

“We would sincerely like to thank the incredible ICU team at East Surrey Hospital for their world-class, compassionate care.

“Our thoughts are also with his emergency department colleagues, whom he considered his second family. A huge hole has been left in our hearts. We love you, forever and always.”