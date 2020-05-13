Teenager held in bus driver murder probe will not be prosecuted

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a bus driver will face no further action after inquiries found he had been defending himself, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

David Cameron, 47, died after he suffered a head injury in an altercation in Southernwood, Consett, County Durham, in December.

Detectives questioned a local youth on suspicion of murder and carried out extensive inquiries.

Bus driver David Cameron died after suffering a head injury in an altercation with a youth, who will face no further police action (Durham Police/PA)

The CPS said it was established that Mr Cameron “had demonstrated the first use of force” by pushing the teenager.

A CPS spokesman: “It was clear from the evidence provided, including the pathologist’s report, that the actions of the suspect in defending himself amounted to a use of force that would be allowed by law.”

Durham Police said its Major Crime Team reviewed CCTV, carried out detailed forensic and pathological work and made house-to-house inquiries, speaking to witnesses.

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, who led the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident for all involved and my thoughts remain with Mr Cameron’s family.

“The investigation has been thorough in gathering all of the available evidence.

“A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who concluded that there was no realistic prospect of conviction based upon the evidential test which is required before someone is charged with a criminal offence.

“As a result, the teenager has been released with no further action.”