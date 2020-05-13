In Pictures: Back to the greens and garden centres as lockdown eased in England

Golfers were teeing off and gardeners were queuing for plants as people in England were allowed to spend more time outside as some lockdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus were eased.

While the guidance in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is still stricter, Boris Johnson has said people in England are now allowed to meet a friend at a park, play tennis and even view a potential new home as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

One group of golfers was up early for their return to the fairways (Peter Byrne/PA)

Annie Price plays the fourth green at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales (Jacob King/PA)

Angling is one of the pastimes now permitted (Steve Parsons/PA)

Two fishermen angle their rods towards the sea on the beach at Minehead (Ben Birchall/PA)

Socially distanced exercise was also in evidence on the beach (Ben Birchall/PA)

Walkers take a stroll at Rannerdale Knotts in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Members of the public queue outside a garden centre near Basingstoke, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Staff water plants while wearing masks prior to the reopening (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, not everyone was able to make the most of the increased leisure pursuits on offer, with some workers encouraged to return to their commute.

Passengers wait to board a train at Clapham Junction station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Motorists drive on the M25 near Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Inside a carriage on the Central Line in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Passengers wear face masks in the underpass at Clapham Junction station (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Passengers were advised to face away from fellow travellers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA)

Other sectors of the economy were also starting to trade again, with McDonald’s one of the restaurant chains trialling home delivery from selected stores.

Staff members organise a delivery at a branch of McDonald’s at Boreham, near Chelmsford in Essex, which is one of 15 of the chain’s restaurants to reopen for delivery (Nick Ansell/PA)