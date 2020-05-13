Cat rescued after 36 hours stuck up a tree in Cardiff

A cat was returned home safely after having spent 36 hours stuck up a tree in Cardiff.

The cat, named Panthro after a character from Thundercats, was returned to “absolutely delighted” owners after an RSPCA officer had to enlist the help of a firefighter to get him down.

An RSPCA officer tempted and coaxed the cat down as far as possible using food, before firefighters used ladders to safely retrieve the cat and reunite him with his delighted owner.

(RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector Darren Oakley said: “Poor Panthro had got himself into a real tricky situation, and spent 36 hours horribly stuck in this St Mellons tree.

“We’re really grateful to firefighters who helped us come to the aid of this cat and secure a happy ending. I was able to tempt him down with food, before he was at a height where firefighters could comfortably retrieve him from their ladders.

“Panthro’s owners were of course absolutely delighted to have him home safely, and thankfully he was fine despite this rather frightening adventure.”