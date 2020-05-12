What the papers say – May 12

Words from the Prime Minister on the future easing of coronavirus restrictions lead many of Tuesday’s papers, with details of the new rules being put into place this week.

The Times reports people will be able to play sport with a friend or family member for the first time since restrictions were put in place, adding Boris Johnson said rules could vary by region.

The Times 12/5/20Arlene Lee stood in Westminster Abbey yesterday for the 2,200 nurses and midwives who would usually attend a commemoration of the work of Florence Nightingale. Photo : Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/TQaZmUPoZ6 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 11, 2020

The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Johnson’s calls for the public to “use good, solid British common sense” when it comes to interpreting new lockdown rules.

While The Guardian‘s headline suggests Mr Johnson is “providing no clear direction” on the country’s way out of Covid-19 restrictions, quoting Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 May 2020: Johnson ‘providing no clear direction’ on lockdown exit pic.twitter.com/8ViEgb5ONw — The Guardian (@guardian) May 11, 2020

The Financial Times suggests Mr Johnson is “under attack” with fears over “blue collar” workers returning to employment.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 12 May https://t.co/bupWI96Ura pic.twitter.com/1x4Jk1V28u — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020

Metro carries a headline suggesting there is confusion about the new rules, with the paper pointing to “farcical loopholes”.

METRO: You just see mum as dad waits in the car then you see him as she waits in the car. Simples! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Oj03c7T0mA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 11, 2020

The i carries a summary of the key points on its front page.

I: Permission to meet relative or friend outdoors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WYJINFdGGB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 11, 2020

And The Independent leads on “the new face of a nation”, referring to advice that people should wear masks when on public transport and in shops.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The new face of a nation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UAZYHAjLmu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 11, 2020

The Sun carries details of the PM’s “Covid roadmap”, reporting grandparents can hug their grandchildren from June 1.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Desperate grandparents could be able to hug their grandkids from next month after weeks apart' pic.twitter.com/S0GTPdIFyN — The Sun (@TheSun) May 11, 2020

While the Daily Mirror leads on calls that workers should be protected as lockdown is eased.

The Daily Mail reports on families being able to meet each other again as rules change.

MAIL: We ARE going to meet again #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oeBuvgQsMk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 11, 2020

The Daily Express leads on Mr Johnson’s “blueprint to get Britain moving”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star reports that Scarlett Moffatt believes she may have been visited by aliens.