Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe

The royal family has teamed up to call nurses around the world for International Nurses Day in a show of solidarity and thanks for the healthcare profession amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra all played their part in the unprecedented mass of global royal phone calls, messages and video chats as they paid tribute to nurses’ “incredible work”.

Kate and Sophie joined forces to speak together to nurses as far afield as India, Australia, Malawi, Cyprus, the Bahamas and Sierra Leone, as well as in the UK.

From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you ? pic.twitter.com/YZvREWRlR9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2020

In a montage of the calls, messages and videos released on social media, Kate said: “I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you’re all under and the challenging conditions – it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do.”

She branded it “amazing” that the nurses were still able to continue their support and care during the pandemic.

Sophie told some of the nurses: “I hope you’re feeling some of the love as well”.

Sophie and Kate video-calling nurses in Malawi (Kensington Palace/PA)

The Queen rang Professor Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing of which the head of state is patron, from Windsor Castle where the monarch has been staying in lockdown.

In audio of her telephone conversation, the Queen, who was greeted by Professor McCourt with a “Good afternoon Your Majesty”, could be heard saying: “This is rather an important day … because obviously they’ve had very important part to play recently.”

Heir to the throne Charles, in an excerpt from his video message to all nurses, said: “On this International Nurses’ Day, my family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world.”

Many of the nurses were seen wearing face masks, as they spoke to the royals about the impact of the coronavirus.

A Palace spokeswoman said: “On every call, the royal family reiterated their thanks to nurses across the Commonwealth for the incredible work they do on a daily basis.”

Kate is patron of the Nursing Now campaign, the global initiative to raise the status and profile of nurses, while Sophie is a global ambassador of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

The pair spoke with nurses across the Commonwealth including those at Gidgee Healing in Queensland, Australia.

They also chatted with HIV and maternal health nurses at the Phalombe District Hospital in Malawi; mental health nurses at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in Nassau in the Bahamas, those working at Aberdeen Women’s Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and the LV Prasad Eye Institute and Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, India.

Anita Kamara, fistula supervisor and nurse at the women’s centre in Sierra Leone, said: “Having the future Queen and the countess speak to us today was really special.”

The duchess and Sophie went on to speak to staff at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, of which Kate is patron.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting Evelina London Children’s Hospital in 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sophie is Colonel in-Chief, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, and with Kate, called Army nurses from the Corps stationed in Cyprus.

Camilla recorded messages of support for nurses from the Royal Naval Medical Service and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children Charity, while the Princess Royal called Tanzania to speak with the programme manager of a medical ship that provides facilities for those with little or no access to medical care.

The Duke of Cambridge last week talked to nurses at the Royal Marsden, of which he is patron, and Princess Alexandra spoke with the head of the Naval Nursing Service in her role as patron of Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service.

International Nurses Day takes place on Florence Nightingale’s birthday and this year is the 200th anniversary of Nightingale’s birth.