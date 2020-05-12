Parents of missing woman told of body washed up on beach

The body of a woman has washed up on a Suffolk beach, with the parents of a missing 23-year-old told of the discovery.

Suffolk Police said that the parents of Chelsie Dack, who last month vanished from her home in the seaside town of Gorleston in Norfolk, have been informed.

The force said that a member of the public called police at 8pm on Monday after finding the body at Sizewell in Suffolk.

A post-mortem examination to establish the identity of the woman has yet to take place.

The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

The coroner’s office has been informed.

Estate agent Miss Dack was reported missing at 3am on April 20.

Norfolk Police said CCTV footage showed her walking towards Gorleston pier, where her mobile phone was found by a member of the public later that morning.

Police said the “most likely scenario” was that she entered the water.

Sizewell is around 30 miles along the coast from Gorleston.

A Facebook post, shared by Chelsie’s mother Dawn Howell at the time of her daughter’s disappearance, said it is “strongly believed Chelsie has taken her own life”.