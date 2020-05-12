Deliveroo adds NHS fundraising tool to app

Deliveroo is to allow users of the food delivery app to add a donation to their bill as part of a fundraising scheme for the NHS.

The food delivery service says users will this week start to see the new fundraising tool when they reach the in-app checkout, which will be used to support NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Those wishing to donate will be given the choice to either round-up their bill to the nearest pound or choose a set amount to add to their bill.

Deliveroo has been running a Support The NHS campaign, which has seen 250,000 free meals delivered to NHS hospitals and vulnerable communities across the UK and made more than 50,000 £20 vouchers available to NHS workers.

The app said its customers had already raised over £500,000, which had been used to support the campaign.

The new fundraising tool has been added to mark Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday, and Deliveroo said it will also make a further 30,000 £20 vouchers available to NHS staff.

Deliveroo co-founder and chief executive Will Shu said: “We want to recognise and celebrate Florence Nightingale’s work on the front line all those years ago as well as the incredible work nurses and all NHS staff are doing right now.

“We’ve seen incredible support from customers and our partners to bring free meals to NHS workers.

“We hope this new fundraising tool makes it even easier for customers to donate to help us deliver even more meals to those working on the front line in the NHS.”