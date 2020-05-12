Bob Dylan manuscript fetches more than double guide price at auction

A Bob Dylan manuscript featuring handwritten lyrics from the revered singer has been sold at auction for £37,500, more than double the pre-sale estimate.

The manuscript dates back to 1966 when Dylan was in Nashville, Tennessee, writing the seminal album Blonde On Blonde.

It features handwritten lyrics for songs including Most Likely You Go Your Way.

In addition to the musician’s scrawled lines, the manuscript also includes lyrics written on a typewriter.

It went under the hammer at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday, smashing its guide price of between £12,000 and £15,000.

A UK-based private collector paid £37,500 for the document.

Dylan, 78, is widely considered one of the most influential musicians of modern popular music.

Last week he announced new album Rough And Rowdy Ways, his 39th studio album and his first collection of original material since 2012’s Tempest.

It will be released on June 19.