All 3,500 nurses at hospital trust named ‘nurse of the year’

A hospital trust has named all 3,500 of its nurses as “nurse of the year” to mark International Nurses’ Day.

Gail Byrne, chief nursing officer at University Hospital Southampton (UHS), has made the gesture to thank the nursing staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of the normal celebration, staff are being urged to shine a light from their windows at 8.30pm to mark the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Ms Byrne said in a letter to staff: “In my eyes you are all superheroes and it is a privilege to be your nursing leader, thank you is not enough, but on behalf of the senior nursing team, the Trust and the public it is sincerely meant.

“We would normally be holding our nurses’ day celebrations and awards today, which we will do this at some point, but my chief nursing officer ‘nurse of the year’ award this year goes to all of you.”