500 young musicians join up in virtual tribute for International Nurses’ Day

More than 500 young musicians have created a virtual performance of pop hit I’ll Be There For You to honour International Nurses’ Day.

The performers from the Virtual Youth Orchestra have created the version of The Rembrandts’ 1995 hit which they have dedicated to University Hospital Southampton (UHS).

Composite picture of the Virtual Youth Orchestra (University Hospital Southampton/PA)

The initiative was developed out of the Showcase Music School in Southampton which involves young musicians from around the world aged from five to 18.

Musical director Alex Pope, who pulled together the 500 contributions to form the complete piece of music, said: “The idea behind the Virtual Youth Orchestra is to ensure that the wellbeing of young children is impacted positively during these difficult times.

“To connect this with thanks to those fighting to protect us is extremely special.”