Public urged to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport

The British public has been advised to wear “face coverings” as part of the Government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy.

Here are your questions answered about the use of coverings and masks.

– What has the Government said?

People should wear face coverings when they are in “an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet”, for instance in some shops or on public transport.

– Why is it recommending face coverings?

The Government document states that while wearing a face covering does not protect the wearer, it may protect others if people are infected but have not yet developed symptoms.

– Who should wear one?

Experts have previously suggested that in order for the use of masks to be an effective tool in reducing infections, around nine in 10 people need to wear them.

Some groups – such as people with breathing problems or young children – may struggle to wear face coverings.

The Government document states that face coverings should not be used by children under the age of two, people with respiratory conditions or those who may find it difficult to manage them correctly – such as primary school age children unassisted.

– If I develop Covid-19 symptoms can I still go out if I wear a mask or covering?

No. The document states: “If you have symptoms of Covid-19 (cough and/or high temperature) you and your household should isolate at home: wearing a face covering does not change this.”

– What sort of face coverings should I use?

Scarves, cotton homemade coverings that cover nose and mouth and other bought masks that are not ones used by the health service are fine.

Officials said that people can make coverings at home, but added that “the key thing is it should cover your mouth and nose”.

People have been advised not to use surgical masks or respirators as these should be reserved for health and care workers and for people in industrial settings such as those exposed to dust.

The World Health Organisation has said that it is imperative that medical masks are prioritised for health and care workers.

But it has also suggested that people in the community who have Covid-19, or are caring for someone with it, should also wear medical masks.