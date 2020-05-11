Menu

Morrisons selling petrol below £1 per litre

UK News | Published:

Morrisons

Morrisons has reduced its petrol prices to a maximum of 99.7p per litre at its UK forecourts.

The supermarket said this is the first time the fuel has been “sold nationally” for less than £1 per litre since February 2016.

It has also cut its diesel price to no more than 104.7p per litre.

Morrisons’ head of fuel Ashley Myers said: “This cut will help people who are travelling to work, those shopping for essentials, and those assisting the elderly and vulnerable.

“We want to play our full part in reducing the cost of living and feeding the nation at this difficult time.”

