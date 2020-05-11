Menu

Man accused of neighbour murder remanded in custody after Skype hearing

UK News | Published:

The case of a man accused of killing his elderly neighbour during lockdown has come before the Old Bailey.

Anthony Rooks, 80, was pronounced dead after being found collapsed with a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road in Tufnell Park, north London, on the evening of Monday May 4.

It is alleged he may have suffered fatal injuries after being attacked with a brandy bottle.

Sable Thomas, 42, who lived in a neighbouring flat to Mr Rooks in Dalmeny Road, was charged with his murder.

The defendant, who is being held in custody at Belmarsh jail, did not attend a court hearing on Monday due to illness.

During the hearing held via Skype, Old Bailey Judge Nigel Lickley QC set a plea hearing for July 27 and remanded the defendant into custody.

