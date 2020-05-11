Menu

Cat stranded on driftwood rescued from tunnel by firefighters on raft

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The animal was brought back to dry land in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon.

Cat rescue

Firefighters have used a raft to rescue a cat that was floating on a piece of driftwood in a tunnel.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the suspension bridge in Rennie’s Isle in Leith, Edinburgh, at 12.28pm on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water rescue unit loaded a cat box on to a raft and rescued the animal, which was stuck on driftwood in an overflow tunnel.

Firefighters brought the cat back to dry land.

It was said to be safe and well.

The Scottish SPCA were also at the scene.

UK News

