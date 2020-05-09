What the papers say- May 9

The Queen’s VE Day tribute leads most of the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express all lead with the Queen’s message that “Second World War heroes would admire the nation’s response to the pandemic”.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – 'Our streets are not empty, they are filled with the love and care we have for each other'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CBltFFb8Qe — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 8, 2020

The Sun dedicates a full front-page tribute to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

THE SUN: ‘Our streets are not empty…they are filled with love.’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/myiWuEyUu5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 8, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says the occasion sent a “message of stoicism and hope for a time of adversity”, while the i weekend leads with the Queen’s reminder to “Never give up. Never despair” in the face of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, The Times reports that Boris Johnson is set to announce all travellers to the UK will be “quarantined fora fortnight” in a bid to avoid the coronavirus reaching a second peak.

The Times 9/5/20 Vintage tribute act The Soda Pops perform war time classics to celebrate the 75th anniversay of VE Day with residents at Chapters Assisted Living in Salisbury, Wiltshire. Photo : Corin Messer/BNPS#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/LNvpo6Lg5X — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 8, 2020

Education unions have called on the Government to implement a “stringent” coronavirus testing and contact tracing regime before schools are allowed to reopen, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page 9 May 2020: June 1 school plans in doubt pic.twitter.com/jFweVucEKO — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 8, 2020

The FT Weekend leads with the jobless rate in the US reaching 14.7%, as well as billionaire Richard Branson becoming “free to sell up to half his stake” in Virgin Galactic in order to “inject more capital” into the struggling airline Virgin Atlantic.

FT WEEKEND: Crisis drives US jobless rate to 14.7% #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EhTsevRvFz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 8, 2020

The Independent says 260,000 people are currently experiencing delays on their sickness and disability benefits as Government “staff are diverted by the pandemic”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: 260,000 wait for sickness and disability benefits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UVrbEMyyjs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 8, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with the wife of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton crashing his £200,000 Lamborghini.