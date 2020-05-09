92-year-old woman dances outside front door in celebration of VE Day

A 92-year-old woman has been filmed dancing on her doorstep in celebration of VE Day.

Rose, who grew up in London during the Blitz and “went up the West End” for a dance on VE Day in 1945, joined in her street’s socially distanced VE Day party on Friday.

??”We went up the West End, we had a bit of a dance” ??A little interview I did today featuring our next door neighbour 92 yr old Rose grew up in London & remembers the Blitz and #VEDay#VEDay75 #VEDay2020 #VEDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/qu8Rmm8FTo — Sue Crocombe ? (@shinybluedress) May 8, 2020

Sue Crocombe, an intensive care nurse, tweeted a video from her street’s party, in which she talked to 92-year-old neighbour Rose about her experience of VE Day in 1945.

Rose said: “It was an exciting day, I went up the West End, we got in a crowd, we had a bit of a dance, and then we came home.”

Ms Crocombe then filmed Rose dancing on her doorstep in celebration of VE Day.

In a pre-recorded message televised on Friday, the Queen said the message of VE Day is to “never give up, never despair”.

The monarch paid tribute to the Second World War generation, saying their legacy “is that countries who were once sworn enemies are now friends, working side by side for the peace, health and prosperity of us all”.