Pret to reopen more stores for takeaway and delivery across the UK

Pret A Manger has announced it plans to reopen more stores for delivery and takeaway from May 11.

With 30 stores already reopened, a further 71 shops will follow from Monday, including cafes in Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

It will bring the total number of reopened shops to over 100.

In a blog post addressed to customers, Pret chief executive Pano Christou said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many of you respecting the changes we’ve made, and we’re extremely grateful for your ongoing support.”

We will reopen a further 71 shops across the country on Monday. They will be for takeaway and delivery only with a number of social distancing measures in place. We look forward to working with more of our charity partners again too. Find out more: https://t.co/QAaaIVddlN pic.twitter.com/wsoL1Sy2tw — Pret (@Pret) May 7, 2020

As part of its phased reopenings, Pret has introduced a range of safety measures for both customers and staff.

Each shop will be fitted with Perspex screens at the tills, while restrictions will be in place on the number of customers allowed in the stores.

Mr Christou said customers will be provided with hand sanitiser, while members of staff will be offered face coverings.

Members of staff in branches due to reopen have undergone a “thorough interview to ensure that they are fit to return to work”, Pret said, while those living with anyone who is vulnerable will not be permitted to return.

Stores will run at reduced hours while customers will be made to queue two metres apart.

The high street chain said it is also widening its distribution of unsold food to homeless charities.

It comes after KFC announced it is reopening 80 more restaurants for deliveries across the UK this week, taking its total to 100 by Monday.

McDonald’s said 15 restaurants will reopen from 11am next Wednesday, while Burger King said it hopes to open at least 350 of its restaurants by the end of June as part of a staggered reopening after the lockdown.