Mourners line streets in tribute to paramedic who died with Covid-19

People have lined the streets of a town in Argyll to pay their respects to a paramedic who died after contracting Covid-19 as his funeral cortege passed by.

Robert Black, who was in his 50s and from Campbeltown and worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service, died at the weekend.

His funeral cortege passed through the town on Thursday before he was laid to rest at nearby Kilkerran Cemetery.

Mr Black was described as a ‘much-loved family man’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Ambulance Service staff across the country held a minute’s silence at midday in memory of their colleague.

A post on the Kintyre Community Resilience Group Facebook page on Wednesday described Mr Black as “a much-loved family man who gave his whole life to the service of others”.

In a post on May 2, the group wrote: “Everyone involved at Kintyre Community Resilience Group is devastated to hear the sad news about Robert Black, who sadly passed away earlier today.

“Robert was a well-known and loved character in Campbeltown – a great family man to his wife Cath and children Lorna and Andrew, a hugely respected and talented musician and a fantastic paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service, who he served with in the town and Kintyre.

Mourners adhered to social distancing guidelines as they paid their respects to Mr Black (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Robert contracted Covid-19 a few weeks ago and was moved to Glasgow. Robert fought a strong battle but sadly succumbed to this horrible virus earlier today.

“This is particularly devastating to hear when it is someone who was young, so well-liked and highly thought of here in Campbeltown. Someone who worked within our emergency services, fighting against this pandemic.”

Speaking at the weekend, Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said: “On behalf of everyone at SAS, I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family.”