Is your local Pret reopening for delivery and takeaways?

Pret A Manger is planning to reopen a further 71 cafes in London and across the UK on May 11.

The high street chain has already reopened 30 stores as it moves to resume services after closing branches at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Deliveries will be available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEats, depending on each shop location, Pret said.

For those wanting to take away, shops will operate at reduced hours with customers made to queue two metres apart. Only card payments will be allowed, with no cash accepted.

The following cafes will re-open from Monday, May 11:

– London Eldon Street

– London St Martin’s Lane

– London Regent Street

– London Marylebone High Street

– London High Holborn, 240

– London Marble Arch

– London Turnmill Street

– London Canary Wharf, Cabot Place

– London Hammersmith, King Street 8-10

– London Kensington Arcade

– London Bishopsgate, 192

– London Aldgate

– London West One

– London Great Portland St, 244

– London Euston Tower

– London Tothill Street

– London Cheapside, 141

– London City Road, Oliver’s Yard

– London Canary Wharf, Jubilee Place

– London Cavendish Square

– London Canary Wharf, The Mall

– London Russell Square

– London Finsbury Square

– London Tooley Street

– London Pentonville Road

– London Paternoster Square

– London Aldersgate

– London Islington High Street

– London Berkeley Square

– London Gloucester Road

– London King William Street

– London Lombard Street

– London Wigmore Street

– London Coleman Street

– London Aldermanbury Square

– London Bishopsgate, 201

– London Eastcastle Street

– London Baker Street, 211

– London Baker Street, 20

– London Horseferry Road

– London Stratford Station

– London Gracechurch Street

– London Old Broad Street, 125

– London Wandsworth

– London Cannon Street, The Walbrook

– London St Pancras International

– London Edgware Road, 26

– London Waterloo Road

– London Farringdon Station

– London Stratford Station, Petit Pret

– London Queensway Station

– London Dalston

– London Liverpool Street

– London Moorgate

– London Brompton Road 106-108

– Birmingham, Colmore Row

– Brighton, 42 East Street

– Brighton, North Street

– Bristol, 95 Broadmead

– Bristol, Victoria Street

– Cambridge, One Station Square

– Croydon, George Street

– Edinburgh, North Bridge

– Glasgow, Bothwell Street

– Glasgow, Queen Street

– Leeds, Lands Lane

– Manchester, Cross Street

– Oxford John Radcliffe Hospital

– Reading, Thames Tower

– St Albans, St Peter’s Street

– Tunbridge Wells