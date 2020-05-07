Captain Tom Moore to join ‘virtual street party’ celebrating VE Day

Captain Tom Moore will be guest of honour for a radio station’s “virtual street party” celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran, who has raised more than £32 million for the NHS, will be sharing a message with Absolute Radio listeners to mark the occasion.

Speaking about his own experience of VE Day, Captain Tom said it was a “very happy day indeed”.

(Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA)

He added: “I was in England, having just returned from the Far East.

“I was in an Army camp at Bovington. The activities that were going on in the big cities and towns, we didn’t have quite that.

“Within the limitations we had, we had a certain amount of jollifications, with food and whatever drink we may have found.

“It was a very happy day. My main concern was that London had stopped being bombed and so many people abroad who were prisoners of war were going to get released.”

Advertising

Tomorrow we launch #AbsoluteRadio40s to help bring the UK together and celebrate #VEDay75. So, what better way to help us truly understand the importance of such a significant day than speaking with the HERO that is @captaintommoore! This is what he told @daveberry_tweet… pic.twitter.com/Evx59YU3QN — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) May 7, 2020

He said he would be celebrating of Friday by having a “very peaceful, quiet day, rejoicing the very fact that this did happen so long ago and with so much benefit to everybody”.

Captain Tom, who was made an honorary colonel to mark his centenary and fundraising efforts, added that it is “rather sad” that people will not be able to celebrate the occasion in groups together because of the coronavirus lockdown.

He said he would have liked to see “parties where all the streets all have tables out with lots of food and everyone in fancy hats having a thoroughly enjoyable time”.

The full interview will be broadcast on Absolute Radio on Friday.

Stars including Miriam Margolyes, Hugh Bonneville, Jimmy Tarbuck and Frank Skinner will also join the station’s virtual party, which will feature music from the 1940s and other tributes to mark the anniversary.