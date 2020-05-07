Boris Johnson leads latest Clap For Carers applause from Downing Street

Boris Johnson led the tributes as the public once again showed their appreciation for key workers leading the battle against Covid-19.

The Prime Minister stood in front of 10 Downing Street and applauded at 8pm on Thursday to join in with what has become a weekly tradition up and down the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out. You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/VWi5PQDuRl — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 7, 2020

Mr Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ in London with the disease, tweeted: “Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out.

“You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus.”

It is just over a week since the Prime Minister’s partner, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to their son Wilfred at University College Hospital in London.

It's been another great #clapforourkeyworkers across the county tonight! It's a great show of support from the residents of our great communities and we love getting involved as our team in Belper show here ? pic.twitter.com/ZRnAbRGRug — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) May 7, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Another emotional moment as the country comes together to clap for our key workers, our carers and all those keeping our country going through this crisis.”

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle posted a picture of himself clapping to social media.

Week after week our carers, NHS staff and key workers continue to do an amazing job and we show our appreciation #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/f3DTAtyTbD — Lindsay Hoyle (@LindsayHoyle_MP) May 7, 2020

He wrote: “Week after week our carers, NHS staff and key workers continue to do an amazing job and we show our appreciation”

At Tynemouth Community Fire Station, firefighter Andy Burns played the bagpipes as his colleagues joined in with the applause.

Firefighter Andy Burns played the bagpipes at Tynemouth Community Fire Station (Owen Humphreys/PA)

They were among firefighters and police around the country joining in with the tradition.

Derbyshire Police posted a video of patrol cars in Belper forming a procession with their lights flashing.

While on patrol in Poole this evening, local officers stopped at Forest Holme Hospice to join in with local residents in a socially distanced clap to recognise the outsanding work of our NHS, key workers and care professionals. ?#ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/zbhfnCQuVS — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) May 7, 2020

And many officers around the country attended care homes, hospitals or hospices to show their appreciation.

Dorest Police tweeted: “While on patrol in Poole this evening, local officers stopped at Forest Holme Hospice to join in with local residents in a socially distanced clap to recognise the outstanding work of our NHS, key workers and care professionals.”