What the papers say- May 6

Many of Wednesday’s papers lead with the news that a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) adviser has stood down from his role after breaching social distancing rules.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report that Professor Neil Ferguson, the man behind the nation’s strict lockdown measures, has resigned after breaking social distancing restrictions to “meet his married lover”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Lockdown professor steps down after breaking rules to meet married lover”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Pvv376ayS2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2020

The Metro says Prof Ferguson warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson days before the lockdown was implemented that “Britain faced up to 500,000 dead” without strictly-enforced social distancing measures.

Prof Ferguson “deeply regrets” undermining “the continuing need for social distancing”, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: The scientist who sent Britain into lockdown quit after breaking social distancing rules to see his married lover https://t.co/5u4OSx0xb5 pic.twitter.com/4SVapfQz3m — The Sun (@TheSun) May 5, 2020

Elsewhere, The Guardian, i and Daily Mirror all lead with a story on the UK’s coronavirus death toll becoming “the worst in Europe”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 May 2020: UK coronavirus death toll is now the worst in Europe pic.twitter.com/x3JGh6k4wM — The Guardian (@guardian) May 5, 2020

The Times reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing plans to “wind down” the Government’s furlough scheme by July amid concerns the nation has become “addicted” to the wage subsidies.

State aid for workers to be cut by chancellor#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/jecbo6ETHC — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 5, 2020

The Financial Times leads with Virgin Atlantic’s decision to “cut almost a third of its 10,000 workforce and close its Gatwick operations” in an attempt to survive the pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 6 May https://t.co/pJBPFFhSxJ pic.twitter.com/NC6EhbJhky — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 5, 2020

The Independent says the NHS contact-tracing app could be susceptible to “malicious false alerts” that could cause “people to isolate unnecessarily”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: NHS tracing app ‘open to malicious false alerts’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ilmr86i3fq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 5, 2020

Chinese-backed hackers are “targeting” British pharmaceutical firms involved with developing a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says Coronation Street writers will “tackle coronavirus in upcoming episodes”.