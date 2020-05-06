Advertising
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder police officer
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked in north-west London.
The incident came after a pursuit of a suspect vehicle in Dartmouth Road, Hendon, at shortly after 7.10pm on Wednesday.
Scotland Yard said a man fled the vehicle but was found in an alleyway in Park Road.
A struggle ensued and the officer was seriously assaulted, the force said.
Police said the officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A crime scene remains in place and inquiries are continuing.
