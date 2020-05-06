Father-of-two recovers from virus in time for son’s second birthday

A father-of-two who spent 19 days in an induced coma in hospital has recovered from coronavirus and returned home in time to celebrate his son’s second birthday.

Omar Taylor, 31, was applauded by NHS staff as he was discharged from Colchester Hospital in Essex, and his neighbours stood outside their houses to clap him home on Sunday.

The healthcare company executive was taken to hospital by ambulance on March 19 after becoming so breathless he struggled to walk.

Omar Taylor spent more than six weeks in Colchester Hospital (Kaitlyn Taylor/PA)

He tested positive for Covid-19 and required a ventilator as his condition worsened.

His wife Kaitlyn Taylor, a trainee nurse, said she was “shaking” when he was discharged on Sunday after more than six weeks of treatment.

She said NHS staff were the reason her husband was still alive.

“It was incredible,” 30-year-old Mrs Taylor said.

Advertising

“I was shaking. I couldn’t even think. I couldn’t sleep the night before.

“I was shaking driving up there with the kids. I didn’t know what to expect.

“I expected him to come out in a wheelchair and he came out walking. It was just so amazing.

“It’s been better than our wedding day and better than both days our children were born.

Advertising

“I feel like I’m on a honeymoon now. It’s amazing.”

Omar Taylor with his son Harrison (Kaitlyn Taylor/PA)

Mr Taylor, of Rowhedge, had double pneumonia, sepsis, heart failure and two strokes.

He spent 30 days in intensive care and Mrs Taylor said that at one stage doctors told her he would “probably never walk again”.

She and their two children, one-year-old Harrison and Vivienne, aged four, visited him in hospital on April 20 when he had come out of his induced coma.

He was in a wheelchair at the time.

“I think after he saw us he realised ‘I need to get home’,” Mrs Taylor said.

“He did so amazing with all of his rehab.

“He basically said ‘I want to be home for my son’s second birthday’ which is on May 17. He did it.

“They called me early last week and said ‘We’re thinking about discharging Omar home at the end of the week’.

“I was like ‘What! What do you mean you’re discharging him home?’

“They said he’s done so incredible, he’s really progressed, he’s so motivated, they think he’s going to benefit more from being at home and receiving the therapy.”

Omar Taylor with his daughter Vivienne before leaving hospital (Kaitlyn Taylor/PA)

She said her husband was doing well at home, although he could only say two or three words at a time and they were taking things day by day.

“He’s very determined,” Mrs Taylor said.

“He’s trying to do as much as he can around the house.

“He’s trying to play with the kids as much as he can.

“He’s also resting a lot which is good, and he’s had therapy every day since he’s been discharged.”

Mrs Taylor hopes her husband will regain 90% of his function by the end of the year.

“I just want to let people know that there is hope,” Mrs Taylor said.

“I also want to bring attention to the frontline staff. They truly are the reason my husband is alive.”

Mr Taylor has been on medication for long-term bowel condition ulcerative colitis but was healthy and active before he developed coronavirus symptoms, his wife said.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family has raised more than £15,000.