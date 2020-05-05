Wales reaches 1,000 coronavirus deaths

More than 1,000 people have now died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus, the country’s health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething used the milestone to ask for the public to reflect on the losses felt by families across the country, but warned transmissions would continue until a vaccine or immunity was developed.

The announcement was made ahead of Public Health Wales releasing its daily figures on Tuesday, with the total number of deaths recorded as 997 on Monday.

Mr Gething told the Welsh Government’s daily press briefing: “Covid-19 has now taken over 1,000 lives in Wales. This isn’t just a number, but a sombre milestone, and a stark reminder of what we are collectively fighting for.”

He added: “Everything that we are doing, from social distancing and basic hygiene measures, is helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and prevent even more families from facing the devastating grief of losing a loved one.

“But we know that transmission of Covid-19 will continue until we have an effective vaccine, or there is enough acquired immunity in the population.

“We also now know that there are no simple solutions to the challenges that lie ahead. There are no quick fixes that will allow us to ease our restrictions quickly.”

Mr Gething said the Government was “acutely aware” of the impact of the restrictions on the public, business, and the economy, and said its testing, tracking and tracing programme was “pivotal” to when measures could begin to be eased.