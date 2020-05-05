Tributes paid to two London healthcare workers who died with Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to two London healthcare workers who died after contracting coronavirus.

Jennie Sablayan, a haematology nurse, and Afua Fofie, a healthcare assistant, both died after testing positive for the virus.

Ms Sablayan, 44, had been working at the University College London Hospital (UCLH) for more than 18 years, having previously trained in the Philippines.

She was described by UCLH as an “expert in her field” who treated patients with leukaemia and lymphoma with kindness and dedication.

According to a GoFundMe set up to raise money in her memory, she died on May 5 and leaves behind a husband and two daughters.

A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of Jennie Sablayan and describes her as a “true NHS hero” (GoFundMe/PA)

UCLH chief executive Marcel Levi said: “UCLH staff and patients will remember Jennie for her hard-working and unassuming approach during her 18 years of invaluable service. We will miss her terribly, her humour, her compassion, her friendship and her humbleness in supporting her team and her patients.

“Our thoughts are with her husband Joel and her two children, her friends and other loved ones.”

Ms Fofie, a healthcare assistant on the Pamela Bryant Ward at Teddington Memorial Hospital, died last month, however her family were not ready to share details at the time.

Any loss of life is tragic but losing a member of the HRCH family is particularly hard. Afua was a valued colleague and loved as a friend by those she worked with. She is greatly missed. #NeverForgotten ?? https://t.co/KZ0OLCqFLw — HRCH NHS Trust (@HRCH_NHS) May 2, 2020

The Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare Trust confirmed her death and described her as being “known for her infectious laugh and willingness to go the extra mile for patients and her colleagues”.

It added: “She always put her patients first and her loss will be keenly felt by those who knew her and worked alongside her.”