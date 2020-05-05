Starmer says Labour general secretary quit by ‘mutual agreement’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the resignation of the party’s general secretary was by “mutual agreement”.

Jennie Formby, a close ally of ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn, announced she was standing down from her post on Monday.

Sir Keir told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It was a mutual agreement and I wish her the very best.

Jennie Formby has stood down as Labour’s general secretary (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We need to move on as a party. Put a new team in place to face the future.”

Ms Formby insisted it was the “right time” to quit while the new leader got a grip on the party.

Her resignation came as the party is investigating the leak of a highly controversial dossier on anti-Semitism, which referred to “factional opposition” towards Mr Corbyn.

Labour has had to defend its data protection handling and work with the Information Commissioner’s Office over the leak, with some of those named in the report threatening legal challenges.