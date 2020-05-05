Marks & Spencer expands food delivery service

Marks & Spencer will be able to deliver food to more UK homes after expanding its delivery partnership with Deliveroo.

In March, the retail giant announced a new partnership with the courier firm to deliver its products from more than 100 M&S BP franchise stores.

It said it has now added 20 M&S stores in cities and towns and will be able provide a “more extensive range” of its products.

This will include prepared meals, more fruit and vegetables, meat, sweet treats, soft drinks, wine and toilet roll, it said.

Shoppers will be able to purchase from a list of more than 130 M&S products available to order on the Deliveroo app.

The expansion of its first food delivery service comes as demand for online grocery delivery has continued to soar in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

M&S said the delivery service will be able to get food to people’s doorsteps in “as little as under 30 minutes”.

M&S also launched a separate Essentials by Deliveroo service – which includes tinned goods, pasta and household items.

Deliveroo has also recently launched services with both the Co-op and Morrisons to supply more people with essential groceries.