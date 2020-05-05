Marcus Rashford backing Co-op campaign to supply food banks

The Co-op is stepping up its campaign to supply food banks with goods amid growing demand from people struggling in the coronavirus crisis.

Demand has tripled in some towns and cities as millions of workers are furloughed and businesses close.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has voiced his backing for the Co-op’s nationwide appeal to raise funds for charity FareShare.

Not quite Oscar worthy but anything I can do to help. Happy to support the @coopuk @FareShareUK campaign.Click on link to find out more: https://t.co/27ObYIWBR7 Have a good day everyone! pic.twitter.com/vYjvNOPW5R — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 5, 2020

The striker will appear in a new advert which airs online from Tuesday and will be shown on major TV channels from Thursday.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: “Food banks are a lifeline for those who rely on the donations to feed their families and demand for their services has seen a huge increase since the pandemic started.

“This is only set to grow as the number of people who unexpectedly find themselves without a regular or a reduced income gets higher.”