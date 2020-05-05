Man charged with aggravated burglary at home where boy was shot

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary after an incident in Upminster, east London, during which an 11-year-old boy was shot.

Christopher Sargent, 26, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, east London, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 6.

Forensic investigations have been taking place (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Police and the London Ambulance Service went to an address on Kerry Drive after being called at 9.30pm on Friday, and found the boy with a gunshot injury.

He is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

A man in his 40s suffered cuts to his head during the incident.

Scotland Yard said the homeowner opened the front door to someone claiming to be a delivery driver, who then, along with other suspects, forced their way into the property.

Advertising

A number of suspects escaped before the arrival of police, and two firearms were recovered from the address, police said.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested has been bailed until late May, pending further inquiries.

An 18-year-old man was released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of what happened continue and we are grateful to the public who have come forward so far.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May.