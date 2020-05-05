Man appears in court charged with murder of his solicitor wife

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his solicitor wife after she was found shot twice inside their family home.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, is accused of murdering Silke Hartshorne-Jones at their farmhouse in the village of Barham near Ipswich, Suffolk.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and to state his nationality as British when he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday by video-link from Bury St Edmunds’ police investigation centre.

The court heard that police were called to the scene at 4.45am on Sunday and that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found inside the home with two gunshot wounds.

Police officers at the scene outside a farmhouse in Barham in Suffolk, where Silke Hartshorne-Jones was found with gunshot wounds. (Sam Russell/ PA)

She died at 6.42am, the court heard.

The defendant, who has short, dark hair, wore a blue jumper and remained seated throughout the brief hearing, was not asked to make a plea.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later on Tuesday.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, who worked as a corporate lawyer in London, was the mother of twin eight-year-old sons.