Housekeeper becomes hospital’s fourth frontline worker to die with Covid-19

A housekeeper who went “above and beyond” in his work is the latest of at least four frontline workers at a single hospital to have died with coronavirus.

Momudou “Mo” Dibba, who worked on Watford General Hospital’s Letchmore and Lengley wards, died on April 29 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nurses Ate Wilma Banaag and John Alagos and healthcare assistant Khalid Jamil also died while working on the hospital’s front line.

Healthcare assistant Khalid Jamil, 57, died on April 14 after working in a ward caring for the elderly at Watford General Hospital (West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

Stephanie Willocks, a former matron and ward sister at the hospital, also died after contracting the virus. She retired in 2005 but had been supporting the trust as a nursing mentor.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said Mr Dibba would often work extra shifts on reception after finishing his main job in the ward, and at weekends.

“Anyone who knew Mo would know how kind, caring and considerate he was to patients and staff,” the trust said in a statement.

“He would go above and beyond for everyone, organising staff leaving parties and supporting everyone in their roles. He will be sorely missed.”