New Harry and Meghan book will be accurate portrayal, say authors

The authors of a highly anticipated book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they wanted to tell the “definitive story” about the couple.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said they were motivated by a need to present an accurate version of Harry and Meghan’s life as modern royals.

The Sussexes, who have moved to Los Angeles after stepping down as working royals, have been dogged by negative stories from some sections of the media, which has led to the couple refusing to engage with a number of British tabloids.

Last autumn Harry issued a statement accusing elements of the press of bullying his wife.

Scobie and Durand, whose book Finding Freedom is published this summer, said: “The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed.

“Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated.

“It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The book has the full title Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan And The Making of A Modern Royal Family, and will be published in August by Dey Street Books.

The publisher reportedly had briefings with people close to the couple and publication is likely to be serialised ahead of a full release.

Promotional material on Amazon says the authors had “unique access” and adds: “Written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple.”

The Sussexes plunged the royal family into a period of crisis when they announced earlier in the year that they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

A summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father the Prince of Wales and brother the Duke of Cambridge.

It was later announced the couple would no longer be working members of the monarchy or be known as HRH, and would spend the majority of their time in North America but have the ability to earn money.