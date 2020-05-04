Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume sailings in August

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to resume sailings in August.

The US-based firm said it will initially operate cruises with eight ships across Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida and Galveston, Texas from August 1.

As part of the announcement, it extended the suspension of all sailings until at least the end of July.

It had previously cancelled cruises until June 27.

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement: “We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the Covid-19 situation.

“We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.”

British cruise lines P&O Cruises and Cunard – which are also part of the Carnival group – announced last month that its sailings are suspended until at least the end of July.

P&O Cruises told the PA news agency that passengers will need to pass “rigorous” medical checks before being allowed to board ships once operations resume.