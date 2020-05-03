What the papers say – May 3

A range of stories on the coronavirus pandemic lead the Sunday papers as an end to the strictest lockdown measures comes closer.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the proposed return of primary schools in June and carries a picture of the Prime Minister’s new baby Wilfred with partner Carrie Symonds.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Primary schools to go back in June' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/6LPQKvH67Y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 2, 2020

The Sunday Times features calls for healthy people aged over 70 to be “set free” amid suggestions a “lockdown” of older people could be discriminatory.

The BMA and the Royal College of GPs are urging the government not to impose a lockdown on all over-70s, The Sunday Times reports. Plus the second in our Home Classroom series for families with school-age kids #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C1NNzcxyfv — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) May 2, 2020

The Observer leads with a poll of Britons and their views on easing the lockdown, with only one in five wanting restrictions lifted.

European leaders are pledging to raise billions of pounds to help find a vaccine and treatments for Covid-19, according to The Independent.

Advertising

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU pledge to lead world fight against Covid 19 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VXANgV7Rud — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 2, 2020

The Mail on Sunday carries a picture of the PM’s newborn, nodding to the baby’s mane with the caption “son and hair”.

The Sunday Express leads with Mr Johnson’s plan to get Britain back to normal after Covid-19.

Advertising

SUNDAY EXPRESS: PM’s plan to get Britain working #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SbMlCEC4vG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 2, 2020

The Sunday Mirror reports on calls for “brave frontline heroes” to be given cash bonuses as a thank you for risking their lives.

The Sunday People leads on a “catastrophic care home scandal” which has come about with coronavirus.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reports on a plastic surgeon to the stars opting to work for the NHS testing people for Covid-19.