Lottery winner’s lawn art tribute to NHS after father died with coronavirus

A lottery winner whose father died after contracting coronavirus has mowed an NHS logo and rainbow into his lawn in tribute to those who helped care for his dad.

Sue Richards and Barry Maddox, of Billericay in Essex, won £3 million on a National Lottery scratch card in 2016.

Mr Maddox’s father, Frankie, died five weeks ago after testing positive for Covid-19.

This prompted Mr Maddox to create the giant lawn art.

“At 85, dad was still a larger-than-life character, full of life and humour,” he said.

“Losing him has left a huge hole in our lives but we know that he’d want us to keep enjoying life and to always be grateful for what we’ve got.

“This bit of lawn mowing is our way of saying thank you to the NHS for all they have done for our family, and for so many other families.

“And in some ways, I also hope it’s something for dad to look down at us and have a chuckle.”

Ms Richards, who is continuing her work as a specialist carer for a vulnerable young woman, said: “Barry has always been indebted to the NHS – they saved his life when he had cancer, gave his dad a successful triple heart bypass and then three years ago were there when his youngest son was involved in a horrific motorbike accident.

“So alongside clapping and banging pans on a Thursday evening, staying home, staying safe and washing our hands, this is our thank you.”